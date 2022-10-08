The Star understands bosses at the mega-mall have been telling existing tenants it will reopen before Christmas.

The giant store closed in May last year when the historic chain went bust. The Top Shop unit adjacent and Miss Selfridges also closed last year and remain empty.

In February this year centre director Darren Pearce said he was ’90 per cent’ confident of signing occupiers for his two biggest empty units.

And in August, a spokeswoman said talks with a potential occupier for the former Debenhams were ‘progressing well’.

In a new statement she said they expected to open ‘many more new stores’ before Christmas.

She said: “We are incredibly excited about the new brands and experiences we are bringing to the centre and look forward to sharing more information soon.

"Having already welcomed 16 new brands so far this year, we’re expecting to open many more new stores ahead of the busy Christmas period, and even more as we look ahead to 2023.”

New stores this year include Breitling, Curated Makers, Batch’d, Omega, Pretty Green, Kurt Geiger and Carvela.

But a long-planned leisure extension has been delayed again.

In August, The Star revealed Meadowhall had drastically reduced the size for a second time - and pushed it back to 2029 - following pressure from Sheffield City Council.

The authority was worried there would be a 'gross over-supply' of leisure outlets if a £150m plan went ahead.

