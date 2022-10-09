Cannon Brewery Sheffield: Startling pictures recall site that employed hundreds but has been crumbling for 23 years
A famous Sheffield brewery will remain a wreck after a plan for 450 houses was shelved.
South Yorkshire Mayor’s office had earmarked £2.26m for ‘acquisition and preparatory’ work at Cannon Brewery in Neepsend. Now it says the deal is off. Owner, Sheffield firm Hague Plant, said the property is under contract for sale, subject to planning. After 23 years closed, here’s what it looks like today. Pictures by Chris Pickering.
