Cannon Brewery Sheffield: Startling pictures recall site that employed hundreds but has been crumbling for 23 years

A famous Sheffield brewery will remain a wreck after a plan for 450 houses was shelved.

By David Walsh
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 4:45 am

South Yorkshire Mayor’s office had earmarked £2.26m for ‘acquisition and preparatory’ work at Cannon Brewery in Neepsend. Now it says the deal is off. Owner, Sheffield firm Hague Plant, said the property is under contract for sale, subject to planning. After 23 years closed, here’s what it looks like today. Pictures by Chris Pickering.

1. Brewery

Huge holes in the floor and ceiling hint at this building's former use.

Photo: Chris Pickering

2. William Stones

In 1838, when Neepsend Brewery began, much of the area was residential. In 1868, William Stones purchased the lease and renamed it Cannon Brewery.

Photo: Chris Pickering

3. Graffiti

The site is frequented by spray painters and urban explorers

Photo: Chris Pickering

4. Rutland Road

Seen as the ‘next piece in the puzzle’ of redevelopment in trendy Neepsend, its derelict and spray-painted buildings loom large over Rutland Road.

Photo: Chris Pickering

