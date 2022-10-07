News you can trust since 1887
We asked our readers which Sheffield's ugiest buildings were. This is what they said.

Sheffield buildings: Here are 15 of the ugliest buildings in the city according to our readers

It turns out readers have very strong opinions about some of the architecture in Sheffield…

By David Walsh
Friday, 7th October 2022, 3:32 pm

We asked readers what they thought the ugliest buildings in Sheffield were, and they didn’t hold back!

Old or new, some structures simply don't appeal.

What do you think of this list? Comment below if you think we’ve missed any out.

Worth noting however, we decided not to add Bramall Lane or Hillsborough, as we didn’t quite trust the reasons behind people voting for them!

1. John Lewis

Controversially listed. This one is only loved by heritage nerds, architects - and Historic England which praised the Barker’s Pool building as ‘a rare surviving example of high modernism in a department store’.

Photo: David Walsh

Photo Sales

2. Moorfoot

Concrete brutalism at least has a few fans, but this red brick monster - Sheffield's biggest office block - apparently has none.

Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales

3. Container Park

Is it just because they are new? Or do stacked former shipping containers, complete with original dents and painted dark grey, not add up to an architectural delight? On Fargate now.

Photo: David Walsh

Photo Sales

4. Moore Street sub station

In recent times there have been efforts to burnish this building’s image, but it’s brutally practical concrete form cannot be softened by a few coloured downlights. One for the trainspotter.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
