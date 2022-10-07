Sheffield buildings: Here are 15 of the ugliest buildings in the city according to our readers
It turns out readers have very strong opinions about some of the architecture in Sheffield…
We asked readers what they thought the ugliest buildings in Sheffield were, and they didn’t hold back!
Old or new, some structures simply don't appeal.
What do you think of this list? Comment below if you think we’ve missed any out.
Worth noting however, we decided not to add Bramall Lane or Hillsborough, as we didn’t quite trust the reasons behind people voting for them!
