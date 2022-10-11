News you can trust since 1887
Viking-themed THOR'S Tipi bar ‘not coming to Sheffield’ this Christmas

The popular Viking-themed THOR’S Tipi bar will not be returning to Sheffield this festive season.

By Lee Peace
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The operators of the distinctive bar, which has been a popular fixture in the city centre during the last several years during the festive shopping season, confirmed that unfortunately it won’t be coming back in 2022.

However, they did pledge that hopefully the bar would be returning to the Steel City at some point in the future.

The bar was popular with Sheffielders for years.

Amanda Monaghan, founder of THOR’S Tipi, said: “We would love to bring all the festive-ness of THOR’S back to Sheffield!

"We offered to return this year, however the council has another operator in place who doesn’t have space for us.

"We’re keeping our fingers crossed that at some point the Viking Ships will sail back to Sheffield!”

The bar was popular with Sheffielders for years.