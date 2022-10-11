Opening date finally revealed for Sheffield’s Fargate shipping container park with huge TV screen, bar and food vendors

The £446,000 project – paid for by the Get Britain Building fund – was originally planned to open before the Women’s Euros in July but was delayed numerous times.

It will now open on Monday, October 17, and the bar will open on Tuesday, October 18.

Sheffield Council has finally set a date for the opening of the Fargate shipping container park that will feature shops, food vendors, a bar and a big screen.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, co-chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said: “I can’t wait to get inside the Fargate containers – have a look around the newly fitted out retail units filled with items from local independent retailers and try out some of the delicious menu options. It will be fantastic to see people of all ages from across Sheffield enjoying everything this exciting destination has to offer.

“This new hub of shops, bars and restaurants offers something unique to Fargate and an injection of activity which will attract people back to this area of town again.”

It was partly delayed when Yorkshire Water raised concerns about it damaging the sewers.

Yorkshire Water – which was not consulted – said the original plans approved by the council could pose risk to one of the biggest sewers in Sheffield and damage the sewer network.

The council and Yorkshire Water eventually came to an agreement after the local authority put forward new proposals moving the entire structure approximately 1.3 m to the right.

This will not change the layout, quantity or look of the containers and the cost was unaffected, according to the council.

Four of the original six vendors pulled out of the project and were replaced by other local independents.

The businesses taking on Sheffield’s Fargate shipping container park

Get Wurst – it brings the taste of Bavaria to the Steel City with currywurst, bratwurst and schnitzels.

Clapping Seoul – authentic Korean street food featuring favourites such as Seoul baos, rice burriots and dumplings.

Fat Mex – Mexican street food from Steel Yard Kelham offering burriots, tacos, nachos and churros.

Heist – a pop-up from the team behind Heist Brewery celebrating Sheffield ales, lagers and IPAs.

JAM Artworks – a unique arts vendor specialising in Sheffield-inspired digital prints such as t-shirts, calendars and home decorations.

The terrace bar will offer beer, wine and spirits including locally produced drinks.

More plans for Fargate

The council has several other plans in the works for the city centre stretch using money from the Future High Streets Fund.

This includes Events Central – a £15.8 million cultural hub expected to attract more than 110,000 visitors a year – and pocket parks which take inspiration from the Grey to Green scheme.