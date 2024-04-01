Sheffield is a city that is constantly changing - as shown by these projects you’ll soon love to see.
2024 will be a huge year for the £470m Heart of the City II mega-project with several big chunks set to launch including an upmarket hotel, massive food hall and historic workshops.
We can expect some sort of progress in the old John Lewis building after it was snapped up by Urban Splash in summer promising to crack on with converting and reopening bits within months.
We can also expect a decision on two of Sheffield City Council’s most important assets - Moorfoot and the Central Library.
Meadowhall has pushed its huge extension back to 2029 but two vitally important shop openings are due soon.
The Olympic Legacy Park is continuing to change the face of Attercliffe with more developments due to be rolled out. There could also be progress for several schemes which have been sat on millions for up to three years including Castlegate, Attercliffe and the Ski Village.
Read on for the schemes set to shape Sheffield into the future.
1. Moorfoot
2024 is likely to be the year Sheffield’s biggest office block is given the green light to be converted into flats.
Moorfoot is at the heart of a plan for 700 homes drawn up by Sheffield City Council and Homes England.
Owned by the council, and underused since the work from home boom, it could be next in line for a big grant from the government body.
Images show the familiar red brick hidden by new cladding and trees. This image shows several new blocks around Moorfoot including one on the old Staples site, two on the current Wickes DIY store and car park and at least one on the 'El Paso' restaurant block bounded by Moorfoot, Cumberland Street and South Lane.
3. Grantside
Norfolk Street. A new office block in the city centre is a rarity. Grantside gained permission for a six-storey building on the corner of Norfolk and Charles streets after lopping floors off to make it less overbearing. The developer claims the supply of Grade ‘A’ offices in the city centre is at a historic low. Set to include retail and 'active space' on the ground floor. The project will start with the demolition of unwanted buildings.
4. Thornseat Lodge
Thornseat Lodge on the Moors above Bradfield is set for an exciting restoration after plans were given the green light. Starting in 2025. Photo: .
