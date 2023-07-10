News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Billy Sharp reveals United future return plans & Wilder inspiration
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Sheffield United fans discover details of Portugal pre-season clash

Central Library: Councillors set to decide future of crumbling Sheffield building facing £30m repair bill

Councillors considering the future of Sheffield's crumbling Central Library have not ruled out moving the service - and an art gallery and city archives - to a new location and repurposing the building.
By David Walsh
Published 10th Jul 2023, 17:07 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 17:07 BST

Sheffield City Council has called for a new report into the costs of repairing the Grade II listed site on Surrey Street which it says will ‘support a decision around its future’ in autumn. The building, which is also home to the Graves Gallery and city archives, needs up to £30m of work. It has been surrounded by hoardings since January due to the risk of falling masonry.

Councillor Barbara Masters asked whether there were plans to repurpose it and relocate the occupiers ‘as suggested by Coun Tom Hunt prior to him becoming a councillor and leader of the council’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Hunt said they were working with partners to ‘progress the future' of the building.

Most Popular
In January, Coun Richard Williams said an the exclusion zone was needed due to the risk of falling masonry at the Central Library and it would last ‘at least 12 months’.In January, Coun Richard Williams said an the exclusion zone was needed due to the risk of falling masonry at the Central Library and it would last ‘at least 12 months’.
In January, Coun Richard Williams said an the exclusion zone was needed due to the risk of falling masonry at the Central Library and it would last ‘at least 12 months’.

In a written answer, he added: “Alongside the assessment on the external façade, we will be bringing proposals to the relevant policy committees in the autumn. This will outline options for the Graves Gallery and Central Library. We know there are accessibility issues for customers and staff with the current building and these will need to be explored as part of these options.”

In 2016, plans were unveiled to turn the Central Library into a five-star hotel. The city council announced a 60-year deal with Sichuan Guodong Construction worth £1bn for major developments, including redeveloping the building. But in 2019 the company called off the plans with the authority stating they had not met the investor’s ‘viability requirements’.

The state of the library has been causing concerns since the 1990s. In 2020, the head of the city’s museum service said time was ‘running out’ to keep it in a functioning state. In January this year Coun Richard Williams said he expected the exclusion zone to last ‘at least 12 months’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “I’d like to reassure people using the Graves Building that after the survey, engineers did what was needed to prevent further damage to the structure. With the fencing and the canopies in place the building can still be used safely.”