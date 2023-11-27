Sheffield has many restaurants and pubs celebrating the winter season this year with festive menus.

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year - so why should it last only one day?

Well, it doesn’t have to. We have looked at 12 restaurants and pubs that are celebrating the season with new menus so you can enjoy even more of that wonderful festive food, from pigs in blankets, pate, turkey roast and all the trimmings, and not to forget Christmas pudding.

Whether you’re looking for a Christmas Day booking to avoid spending the day in the kitchen, or an opportunity to spread the festive cheer to an additional day, here are the festive menus on offer at 12 of Sheffield’s top-rated restaurants on Google.

It is well worth booking in advance to avoid any disappointment. Visit their websites for further details.

Christmas is on its way There is no shortage of places to enjoy a festive meal in Sheffield.

Christmas at Miller & Carter Miller & Carter has three locations in Sheffield, with the Surrey Street venue in the city centre opening earlier this year. A festive menu is available from November 30 to December 24 at prices varying per location. Christmas Day booking are also available, costing £89.96 per person in the city centre, and a three-course menu on Boxing Day for £41.95. Think pigs in blankets, festive burgers, and apple crumble.

Juke and Loe Juke and Loe, on Green Lane, in Kelham Island, was listed in the Michelin Guide 2023. From December 1, a three-course festive lunch will be available every Friday and Saturday lunchtime, costing £40 per person. Table bookings for six people or less must be made on their website. For bookings of seven people or more, call the restaurant on 0114 272 0161.

Thyme Cafe Thyme Cafe, on Glossop Road, in Broomhill, has released a festive set menu costing £28 for two-courses and £35 three-courses, also with vegan and vegetarian options. Mains include bacon-wrapped turkey with all the trimmings, a squash, leek and onion pie, roast salmon, and more. For parties over six, the restaurant requires a pre-order 48 hours in advance. Pictured is restaurant manager Christian Donneger.