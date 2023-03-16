Hundreds of staff are being moved out of Sheffield’s biggest office building - but no decision on its future has been made.

Council chiefs say they are working up plans for Moorfoot and it could become flats, although demolition has not been ruled out. Meanwhile workers have received an email saying they must be out by the end of July.

Sheffield City Council plans to turn the bottom of The Moor into a residential zone and its office block, which dominates the area, could be turned into 700 flats. The authority wants an extra 20,000 homes in the city centre to create vitality and vibrancy. The ambition has already triggered investment.

Ajman Ali, executive director of operational services, tweeted: “We have engaged staff in various ways about the move. They haven’t just been told to move out by email. Staff will be moving to Town Hall and Howden House and sites in neighbourhoods. There will be further details about the exciting plans for the building soon.”

Sheffield City Council has pledged to be ‘carbon zero’ by 2030 leading some to expect the building to be retained due to the immense carbon cost of demolition and rebuilding.

Cllr Zahira Naz, co-chair of the finance sub-committee, insisted no decision on its future had been made.

She added: “The council, in partnership with Homes England and landowners, is currently developing plans for the bottom of the Moor, including the Moorfoot building, and will be consulting on these with the people of Sheffield over the summer.”

Legally-required maintenance and management of the building would continue until a decision on its future was made, she added.

