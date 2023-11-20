He's also explained his vision for improving bus services in the city by doing what Manchester has already done with its buses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Council leader Tom Hunt has set out his vision for a bigger tram network, including two new tram-train routes, and for better buses.

Writing in The Star, he said: "Every time I knock on people’s doors across Sheffield, public transport comes up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s a huge topic for lots of people. A lot of people across our city rely on buses and trams, and we need to make them better.

"Working with Oliver Coppard, the Mayor of South Yorkshire, we are going through an assessment process for a proposed bus franchising scheme in South Yorkshire.

Sheffield keen to do what Manchester has with its buses

"This would bring regulation of our bus routes, frequencies, fares, and tickets under local public control. We’re not allowed to prejudge the decision, but people across Sheffield tell me all the time that they are keen for us to do what Manchester have already done with their buses. We’re getting this work done as quick as we can.

"In the spring, trams will come under public control. Sheffield is a growing city and to reach our ambitions we want to expand our tram network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Today, we want to open up rail lines to Stocksbridge and also through South East Sheffield to Chesterfield, creating new routes for our tram-train services.

New tram-train stations could be created

"We would open new stations, giving a lot more people access to the tram. It would help to create new jobs, make the daily commute easier, and ensure that our low-carbon, mass transit system reaches more parts of the city.

"On Thursday 9 November, the Government’s rail minister came to Sheffield to see our trams. I met him and made a clear case for why we need to expand our network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The council is working closely with the Mayoral Combined Authority to develop a new, exciting vision that will set out our tram expansion plans.

"We’re working hard to improve our buses and trams. I will continue to press the Government for greater funding for public transport in Sheffield. I look forward to talking with you about what you’d like to see happen across our city.