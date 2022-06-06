The Rotherham theme park resort is hosting a series of immersive events for dinosaur lovers and their families from Sunday, June 12 to Sunday, June 26.

There is also a new dino ride – Jurassic Jeeps – offering guests the chance to take on the role of a ranger and spot different dinosaurs as their jeep explores an exciting prehistoric habitat.

Dinosaur adventures are coming to Gulliver’s Valley for Jurassic June.

T-Rex and other prehistoric beasts will be roaming the park and there will be a Dino Ranger Show and a chance for dinosaur fans to show off their moves at Dinky’s Dino Disco.

Dino Capers Magic Show will showcase amazing tricks and guests will have a chance to make items from another era with Caveman Crafts. There’s also an opportunity to hit the track and take part in Dino Racing.

There are several special offers for families during Jurassic June, including free entry for Dads throughout Father’s Day Weekend (June 18 and 19) when accompanied by at least one full paying person.

The following weekend, June 25 and 26, is Super Solstice – when rides will be open for an extra hour, until 6pm.

Also that weekend, Gulliver’s Valley will welcome Jurassic Giants from Dinosaur Experiences. Expert rangers will be on hand to ensure a thrilling and enjoyable interaction with the realistic dinos.

Andy Flowers, resort manager at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We can’t wait to welcome families and dinosaur lovers young and old to Jurassic June.

“We are always looking for new ways to delight and entertain our guests at Gulliver’s Valley and we’re sure our dino-themed experiences will be a roarsome experience.”