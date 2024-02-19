Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But on March 22 there will be a chance to make that sporting dream come true as the Sheffield Wednesday Community programme joins up with South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout for the Night Owls Sleep Over.

The event will provide a thrilling experience for both families and Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Starting at 8pm on the Friday and going on all the way through to 7am the following morning, there will be a host of fun activities as well as exclusive access to the celebrated football stadium, with an immersive tour of the grounds and a unique chance to explore the historic nooks and crannies that make Hillsborough Stadium legendary.

More importantly, participants will be supporting Roundabout and all the money they raise through sponsorship will help vulnerable young people who are at risk of becoming homeless.

“The annual Roundabout Sleep Out has always been one of our most popular annual events and we have been asked so many times if there was a version the whole family could support,” said Roundabout fundraising manager Emily Bush.

“Now, thanks to the support of the team at Sheffield Wednesday we can introduce the Night Owls Sleep Over, an event we believe will prove very popular with families who support Roundabout and also with football fans looking for a new way to enjoy their favourite sporting venue.

“In a totally safe and family friendly atmosphere, we will be asking our supporters to brave what could still be a cold night, swapping beds for sleeping bags on the floor of the concourse in the famous stadium.

“During the evening there will be plenty of activities to enjoy, making it the perfect event for Night Owls of all ages!

“Of course, an event like this cannot truly replicate what it is like to be homeless, lonely and frightened - but it will offer a small insight into the realities that are faced and will help to make a real difference to the lives of young people.”