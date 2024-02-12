Birds of a feather flock together for special Crystal Peaks visit
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Sheffield shopping centre will be hosting a special half term visit from the Wise Owl Bird of Prey Rescue this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The three-day session - which will be held in the Crystal Peaks Central Atrium - will be an opportunity for visitors to get up close to the fascinating range of birds of prey, including owls, buzzards, hawks and kestrels.
“Wise Owl Bird of Prey Rescue is a family run business offering a fantastic educational and professional bird of prey experience,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.
“Their displays always have always proved extremely popular and we look forward to welcoming them back to the centre for this free half term holiday activity, which is perfect for all ages.”