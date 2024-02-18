The historic venues and rolling hills around the city make Sheffield a perfect setting for couples looking to get hitched.
Here we take a look at 9 brilliant venues where you could book your special day in the Steel City and the Peak District.
Most of the options included in our list benefit from having incredible vistas nearby for all those all important wedding day pictures.
1. Perfect wedding venues
If you're looking to get hitched, your perfect wedding venue could be within our list of incredible locations in Sheffield and the Peak District.
2. Baslow Hall
Baslow Hall, in Baslow in the Peak District, is set in stunning gardens. (https://www.fischers-baslowhall.co.uk/weddings)
3. Mosborough Hall Hotel
Mosborough Hall Hotel has launched a new wedding brochure running from 2022 to 2024. (https://www.mosboroughhall.co.uk/weddings) Photo: Marisa Cashill
4. Kenwood Hall
Kenwood Hall, in Nether Edge. (https://www.kenwoodhall.co.uk/weddings) Photo: Scott Merrylees