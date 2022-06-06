The Wheat Beat festival, which will take place from Friday June 17 to Sunday June 19, will see the land off Guilthwaite Common Lane, Upper Whiston, once again turned into an event space with performers travelling from across the country.

Stephen Tate, one of the event organisers, said: “We are really looking forward to bringing Wheat Beat back to Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wheat Beat festival is set to return to Rotherham

“Our first festival in 2019 was fantastic and then the country was hit by the pandemic and a series of lockdowns. We managed to host a pared back event last year, but we are back with a bang for 2022.

“I’d been to so many great festivals myself over the years, but they are always at the other end of the country. I’m from Rotherham so thought it was time that my hometown had its own family friendly music festival, and it has been great to see the response we’ve received.

The Wheat Beat Festival will see performances from Atomic, Be the Revolution, Eddie Huntley Band, Matilda Shakes, Spit n Strings, Solar Love Society, The Jennels, The Voltz, Rank, DJ Slipmatt, Fantom48, and many more.

“The aim of Wheat Beat is to bring local people, communities and families together to celebrate summer solstice, music, the arts, food and the outdoors. This will be done by investment and support of emerging local and UK artists, performers and suppliers.

“The event is a family friendly music and arts festival with a focus on supporting emerging artists, engaging communities in the arts, and allowing people to enjoy the outdoors as part of the Great British Festival experience.

“We’ve made the event as accessible as possible with day tickets available for families who’ve not experienced a festival before and want to give it a go and we’ve got weekend camping tickets for those seasoned festival goers who like to pitch up and enjoy a relaxed weekend of fun,” added Stephen.

The event programme consists of a wide range of art forms and activities including; live music, yoga, DJs, craft stalls, kids dance classes, games, sports, art installations, kids area, local ales, face painting, Rotherham Creative Network Art Workshops and artisan street food.

Weekend tickets are priced from £30 for a single adult to £80 for a family of four. Day tickets are also available costing between £5 for children and £15.00 for adults.