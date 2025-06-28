18 years after my first visit to The Leadmill, I was back for one last time...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was there to see Miles Kane for the final live gig that that famous stage would host in its current guise. A stage that has welcomed the likes of a young Arctic Monkeys, Richard Hawley on numerous occasions, and famously played host to Pulp’s first Sheffield gig.

And now, I was there as the Liverpudlian belted out a range of his hits over an hour and a half that sent a packed out room into euphoria for one last time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the curtain came down, a rendition of Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’ belted out over the sound system and with arms aloft, an emotional coming together was shared by those in attendance. A fitting few minutes in the history of such a magical place for many. (You can watch the video at the top of this page to see this moment).

Sheffield classics from the aforementioned and some others, including Milburn and Reverend & The Makers made way to the usual Friday club night that followed, as a new audience made their way through the doors for one final dance on the famous dancefloor, the emotion of what had gone before still palpable in the air.

Miles Kane onstage at The Leadmill | National World

Kane himself was in top form. This was the fifth or sixth time I’d seen him live, and luckily it was an artist I love so much to see out the venue that has meant so much to me down the years.

The fact he is good friends and The Last Shadow Puppets collaborator with Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner made for an easy rumour that one of Sheffield’s finest could be in the room to play out with one final truly iconic moment in its long history. Alas, this wasn’t to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But his solo show didn’t disappoint, as it never does, with his trademark energy, sing-along choruses and Scouse wit all making the show top-tier. He punctuated tunes such as ‘Come Closer’ and ‘Inhaler’ with tributes to the venue he was playing in, clearly made up that he had been invited to partake in such an emotional evening. The venue’s love won’t be lost on a man who spent a lot of his time with musicians from the Steel City.

The Leadmill’s doors will open one last time tonight (June 28) for a farewell party before the current occupants are officially evicted, but Kane and his band were the last live act to perform upon a stage that has been graced by some of the best the industry has offered up in the last 45 years.

The Electric Group, which runs existing venues in London , Bristol and Newcastle , is taking over the venue and says it will continue as a music venue in the future. The Leadmill may still look, smell and sound the same in the future, but a part of its soul, and uniqueness, could be lost.

The iconic Leadmill logo | National World

As I said at the start, 18 years ago I was a 16-year-old who shouldn’t have been drinking with bleached blonde hair, watching The Enemy from the barrier and falling in love with live music, falling in love with The Leadmill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And last night I was back as a 34-year-old married dad of one for the last time, with the same best friend and our partners. As Sheffield’s longest running live music venue, The Leadmill isn’t just a generational draw that was in vogue for one particular era, genre or demographic.

The iconic frontage of The Leadmill ahead of Miles Kane gig | National World

It has transcended time in a way most venues don’t. It meant something to all and had a core of loyal followers, something cookie-cutter venues could only dream of.

In between my first and last visits, I’ve been to see numerous other live music acts (including some of my own friends over the years), comedy nights with my dad and brother, Tramlines events and more. Every time I have fallen a little more in love with the charm of the place.

The Leadmill hasn’t been just another Sheffield music venue. Not to me, at least.