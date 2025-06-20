The Leadmill: Miles Kane hints Alex Turner could join him on stage at iconic club's last ever show
Singer Miles Kane said the Arctic Monkeys lead singer, and Last Shadow Puppets bandmate, had been invited, but did not confirm whether he would appear.
Mr Kane will play the closing gig at the venue on Friday, June 27.
Operators of The Leadmill business must be out of the venue on Leadmill Road by August 14 after its lease expired and it lost a court fight to stay.
On The Evening Show on Radio X, host Dan O'Connell asked Mr Kane if Alex Turner would help him close The Leadmill.
He responded: “Well, he's redecorating it at the minute. So, he's making it all leopard print for us, haha! Because, you know, it's got to be done by hand!
“No, well, my door's always open for my bro. He knows that, and that's that.”
Alex Turner and Miles Kane formed super-group The Last Shadow Puppets in 2007.