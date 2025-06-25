David Beckham arriving at the Leadmill, Sheffield, on August 19, 1999placeholder image
David Beckham arriving at the Leadmill, Sheffield, on August 19, 1999

The Leadmill: End of an era as famous club loved by Sheffielders and celebrities gets set to close

By Jane Salt
Published 25th Jun 2025, 05:00 BST
The Leadmill is the longest running live music venue and nightclub in Sheffield and is set to close this week.

Here we take a look back at bands and artists that have played there over the years, famous visitors and staff of the venue over the years.

Enjoy this trip down memory lane.

The Arctic Monkeys at the Leadmill in 2007

1. Arctic Monkey

The Arctic Monkeys at the Leadmill in 2007 Photo: photo Leadmill

Photo Sales
Peter Stringfellow launches the Mojo book at the Leadmill, Sheffield, November 24, 2011

2. Mojo

Peter Stringfellow launches the Mojo book at the Leadmill, Sheffield, November 24, 2011 Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Posh Spice Girl Victoria Beckham arriving at the Leadmill, Sheffield, on August 19, 1999

3. Victoria

Posh Spice Girl Victoria Beckham arriving at the Leadmill, Sheffield, on August 19, 1999 Photo: Andrew Partridge

Photo Sales
Travis at the Leadmill, Sheffield, on October 12, 2004

4. Travis

Travis at the Leadmill, Sheffield, on October 12, 2004 Photo: ©David Dunn

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice