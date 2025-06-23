But The Leadmill, Sheffield's longest running live music venue and nightclub, holds its final show on June 28
The farewell party on June 28 is the last hurrah before Leadmill operators are evicted from the famous building.
We have put together a gallery of 19 pictures, looking back at the club over the years, drawing from our archives from the 80s, 90s, 2000s and 2010s, as well as the 2020s.
The Electric Group, which runs existing venues in London, Bristol and Newcastle, is taking over the venue and says it will continue as a music venue in the future.
Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.