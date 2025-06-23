The Leadmill: 19 great photos look back at 45 years of legendary Sheffield venue ahead of its closure

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 07:00 BST

It’s been a Sheffield legend since 1980.

But The Leadmill, Sheffield's longest running live music venue and nightclub, holds its final show on June 28

The farewell party on June 28 is the last hurrah before Leadmill operators are evicted from the famous building.

We have put together a gallery of 19 pictures, looking back at the club over the years, drawing from our archives from the 80s, 90s, 2000s and 2010s, as well as the 2020s.

The Electric Group, which runs existing venues in London, Bristol and Newcastle, is taking over the venue and says it will continue as a music venue in the future.

Fans wait to enter the Leadmill to see Spice Girl Mel C in August 1999

1. Mel C

Fans wait to enter the Leadmill to see Spice Girl Mel C in August 1999 Photo: Barry Richardson

Staff at the Leadmill, celebrating its 25th birthday, February 28, 2005

2. Birthday

Staff at the Leadmill, celebrating its 25th birthday, February 28, 2005 Photo: Stuart Hastings

Sheffield Crawlers rock the Leadmill stage on Saturday

3. Tramlines 2022

Sheffield Crawlers rock the Leadmill stage on Saturday Photo: Dean Atkins

Ben, Suzanne and Marie at The Leadmill, Sheffield, in 2004

4. Looking back

Ben, Suzanne and Marie at The Leadmill, Sheffield, in 2004 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Cher Permaul

News you can trust since 1887
