According to reports, Nadiya and her fiance Matija Škarabot have not been together for ‘some time now’.

An inside source close to the Strictly pro told Mail Online that the pair had separated and pointed towards Nadiya’s hectic work and touring schedule with Strictly, while Matija is focusing on his football career in Slovenia.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova, who partnered with Dan Walker on the last series, has reportedly split from her footballer fiance Matija Škarabot. Photo by Getty Images.

They have a five-year-old daughter, Mila, and the source says they are committed to co-parenting.

The reports also say that Matija is no longer following Nadiya on social media.

They made it through to the quarter-finals of the programme, but were voted off in week 11 after failing to dazzle the judges and the public with their tango to Santa Maria by Gotan Project.

Matija Škarabot was the fiance of Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova. Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images.

During an interview with The Star, Nadiya praised the friendliness of Sheffield locals.

She said she had even considered moving her family to the city after receiving such a warm welcome.

In his exit speech, Dan paid tribute to Nadiya for helping him through his Strictly journey.

He said: “The last 11 weeks have been absolutely amazing, I genuinely have loved every second of it. If I go back to the first day when we were asked to dance in front of some glitter balls, and at that point if there had been a fire exit, I felt that uncomfortable I’d have just walked away.

“But this amazing woman sort of grabbed me by the hand and brought me out on the dancefloor and I’m not a dancer but she showed me that I can dance, and that for me has been an absolutely incredible experience and I have really loved it.