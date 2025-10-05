The launch of a new nightclub Sheffield - described as the largest in Sheffield - has been delayed.

Hazy Club was set to open at what was CODE, on Eyre Street, in Sheffield city centre, with an 80s beach party on Thursday. October 2.

A night called Location was due to take place the next day, followed by an Asian Fresher Event on Saturday.

A Facebook post states the business made a “difficult decision” to delay opening to put the finishing touches to lighting, production and “final details.”

It adds: “We're taking a little extra time to add even more to the mix, so when we do open, the nights will be bigger, louder, and better than ever.

“Thank you for your patience while we get everything ready for Sheffield newest club.”

It adds: “The new opening date will be announced soon, and we can’t wait to welcome you.”

The venue’s previous incarnation was CODE, which closed in 2022 following a huge increase in its electricity bill, before it briefly revived the following year.

A new nightclub called Hazy Club is set to open soon at what was CODE, on Eyre Street, in Sheffield city centre. Its founders claim it will be the largest new nightclub in Sheffield. | Google

Back in February, the team behind Hazy Club’s Instagram account said they were aiming for a soft launch on April 25.

They said: “We’re creating Sheffield’s most exciting nightlife destination! Currently under renovation, this top-tier nightclub will redefine the city’s nightlife scene, attracting trendsetters and nightlife enthusiasts.”

In April, general manager, Matt Watson, said they were hard at work on a more up-to-date, modernised version of CODE.

He added: “We’re starting from scratch - there’s a whole new bar in the centre of the club now, whereas before it was running along the side.”

There was great sadness when CODE, which was one of Sheffield’s most popular student destinations, announced it was closing.

The team behind the club, which ran for eight years, claimed at the time that they had hosted 1,657 events and entertained 1.7 million customers since it launched.

Its popular student nights included the ‘Wonderland’ 90p party on Tuesdays, ‘Loose’ on Thursdays and ‘Student Saturdays', which it described at the time as the biggest club night in the north.