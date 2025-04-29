These retro photos take us back more than 20 years to the early noughties, capturing nights out at two of Sheffield’s most popular nightspots back then.

Revellers are seen letting their hair loose in 2003 and 2004 at Kingdom nightclub, in what was the old Gaumont Cinema, at Barker’s Pool, and is now the new BOX sports bar.

These nostalgic pictures also take us to the much-missed Reflex 80s bar just across town on Holly Street, at what is today the Slug & Lettuce cocktail bar.

Do you remember visiting either of these nightspots, and what was your favourite lost club, bar or pub from that era?

Noughties memories Rebecca, Jade, Amanda and Alice at Sheffield's Reflex 80s Bar in 2004

Happy times Kelly Jessops and Mandy Smith at Kingdom nightclub, Sheffield, in 2003

Happy times Peter, Graeme, Leslie, Ivor, Rob at Sheffield's Reflex 80s Bar in 2004