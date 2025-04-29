Sheffield retro: 25 euphoric photos to bring back memories of noughties nights out at lost nightclubs

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 29th Apr 2025, 06:45 BST

Jonny Wilkinson kicked England to World Cup glory, Love Actually melted hearts at the cinema and The Da Vinci Code had readers gripped.

These retro photos take us back more than 20 years to the early noughties, capturing nights out at two of Sheffield’s most popular nightspots back then.

Revellers are seen letting their hair loose in 2003 and 2004 at Kingdom nightclub, in what was the old Gaumont Cinema, at Barker’s Pool, and is now the new BOX sports bar.

These nostalgic pictures also take us to the much-missed Reflex 80s bar just across town on Holly Street, at what is today the Slug & Lettuce cocktail bar.

Do you remember visiting either of these nightspots, and what was your favourite lost club, bar or pub from that era?

Rebecca, Jade, Amanda and Alice at Sheffield's Reflex 80s Bar in 2004

1. Noughties memories

Rebecca, Jade, Amanda and Alice at Sheffield's Reflex 80s Bar in 2004 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Kelly Jessops and Mandy Smith at Kingdom nightclub, Sheffield, in 2003

2. Happy times

Kelly Jessops and Mandy Smith at Kingdom nightclub, Sheffield, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Peter, Graeme, Leslie, Ivor, Rob at Sheffield's Reflex 80s Bar in 2004

3. Happy times

Peter, Graeme, Leslie, Ivor, Rob at Sheffield's Reflex 80s Bar in 2004 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Kate and Jess at Kingdom nightclub in Sheffield city centre in 2003

4. All smiles

Kate and Jess at Kingdom nightclub in Sheffield city centre in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:NightclubsSheffieldMemoriesNostalgiaPhoto memoriesBoost
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice