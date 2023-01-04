The popular Sheffield nightclub, CODE, which appeared to be disappearing from the city’s night time scene last year has announced it will re-open after securing a new deal on rent with their landlords.

The club with “return home” on January 31, 2022, after originally announcing it would be closing in October after it’s electricity bill reportedly soared by 500 per cent. CODE said it would be closing “forever” in their shocking announcement, but have today revealed they will return.

In a post shared to the clubs social media, CODE said: “We did it. After weeks of negotiating a reduced rent with our landlord we've managed to come to a deal which allows us to re-open Code. We have also restructured how we operate as a business. This has allowed us to cut certain costs to offset some of the huge increase in energy prices.

"Wonderland is back on Tuesdays, and yes, all drinks are still 90p. Student Saturdays are also back. All drinks £2.50. We're so excited to welcome in the next chapter of Code. It's time to return home.”

CODE nightclub has announce it is returning to it's Eyre Street home after it's shock closure last year.

Moving to DUO

Following the October closure, CODE moved all their events to their new Rockingham Street venue, DUO, due to the smaller size and reduced running costs. DUO hosted the regular Wonderland event for the first time three days after CODE’s final night in November.

