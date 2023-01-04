The club with “return home” on January 31, 2022, after originally announcing it would be closing in October after it’s electricity bill reportedly soared by 500 per cent. CODE said it would be closing “forever” in their shocking announcement, but have today revealed they will return.
In a post shared to the clubs social media, CODE said: “We did it. After weeks of negotiating a reduced rent with our landlord we've managed to come to a deal which allows us to re-open Code. We have also restructured how we operate as a business. This has allowed us to cut certain costs to offset some of the huge increase in energy prices.
"Wonderland is back on Tuesdays, and yes, all drinks are still 90p. Student Saturdays are also back. All drinks £2.50. We're so excited to welcome in the next chapter of Code. It's time to return home.”
Moving to DUO
Following the October closure, CODE moved all their events to their new Rockingham Street venue, DUO, due to the smaller size and reduced running costs. DUO hosted the regular Wonderland event for the first time three days after CODE’s final night in November.
The news CODE is returning has gone down a storm with fans, with their announcement receiving hundreds of likes and even more supportive comments within hours. One commenter said: “Great news Code! When you hosted Gatecrasher it was a great night. Glad youve got a new lease of life.”