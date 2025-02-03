A new nightclub is set to open soon in Sheffield at the site of a legendary lost club.

The founders of Hazy Club claim it will be Sheffield’s ‘largest new nightclub’.

It is set to open at what was CODE, on Eyre Street, in Sheffield city centre, which announced in October 2022 that it was closing following a huge increase in its elecricity bill, before it was briefly revived the following year.

The team behind Hazy Club’s Instagram account have said they are aiming for a soft launch on April 25.

They said: “We’re creating Sheffield’s most exciting nightlife destination! Currently under renovation, this top-tier nightclub will redefine the city’s nightlife scene, attracting trendsetters and nightlife enthusiasts.”

In another post they stated: “CODE is now part of history, but a new era begins… Say hello to Hazy Club.

“A brand-new nightlife experience is coming to Sheffield. that’ll take your nights to the next level.

“From electrifying beats to unforgettable vibes, Hazy Club is where the city’s nightlife will truly come alive.”

They have said they are looking for ‘partners’ in a variety of areas, from operations management to resident DJs and a lighting operator.

“If you’re interested and ready to make history with us, get in touch now. Let’s shape the future of nightlife together!” they added.

There was great sadness when CODE, which was one of Sheffield’s most popular student destinations, announced it was closing.

The team behind the club, which ran for eight years, claimed at the time that they had hosted 1,657 events and entertained 1.7 million customers since CODE was launched.

Its popular student nights included the ‘Wonderland’ 90p party on Tuesdays, ‘Loose’ on Thursdays and ‘Student Saturdays', which it described at the time as the biggest club night in the north.