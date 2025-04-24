Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Sheffield club will be getting a fresh look as new owners hope to make it the biggest nightclub in the city.

The Hazy Club is set to replace CODE, on Eyre Street, in Sheffield city centre, which announced in October 2022 that it was closing following a huge increase in its electricity bill, before it was briefly revived the following year.

General manager of the new club, Matt Watson, is currently hard at work as renovations to turn the venue into Sheffield’s biggest nightclub continue.

“Last week we got all the lighting system installed and it’s looking crazy to be honest,” he told The Star.

“It’s like a massive screen across the ceiling.

Safety is a priority for new owners, who hope to turn Hazy Club into Sheffield's biggest night club. | Google Maps

“I’m just wanting to create a nice, safe nightclub in the city centre.

“We’re picturing a nightclub similar to those in Manchester - there you’ve got things like the Warehouse Project and I think that’s something Sheffield is missing.

“Somewhere people can go, enjoy themselves, but still feel safe.

“So hopefully we’re going to make a more up-to-date, modernised version of CODE.

“We’re starting from scratch - there’s a whole new bar in the centre of the club now, whereas before it was running along the side.”

In fact, safety remains a priority for Matt and the team, as they plan on having more door staff than you’d typically find and have an inhouse medical centre in case of emergency.

It comes as fears around spiking continue to plague those wishing to enjoy a night out at busy venues.

“It means that if someone’s just had too much to drink we can sort it out there and then,” Matt added.

“But if there’s a situation that’s more serious then they can monitor the situation, and help out while they wait for an ambulance.

“I’ve works at other places that haven’t been capable of handling these emergencies and it’s terrifying - you have a first aid kit but if things are bad you’re stuck while you wait for the paramedics.”

