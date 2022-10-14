CODE nightclub in Sheffield city centre announces closure after electricity bill soars by 500%
A generation of clubbers are mourning the loss of a popular Sheffield nightclub, which has announced it is closing due to soaring energy bills.
CODE, on Eyre Street, in Sheffield city centre, has been one of the city’s most popular student destinations over the last eight years, during which it says it has hosted 1,657 events and entertained 1.7 million customers. But bosses at the nightclub said it was clear that it would be running at a ‘significant loss’ if the venue remained open for the rest of the academic year.
“A combination of fewer students in Sheffield and a recent electricity price increase of 500% means we’re left with no option but to close our beloved club forever,” they said in a post on Facebook. They announced plans to move all CODE’s events to their new home at DUO, just off West Street, which they described as a smaller space with much lower costs in a more central location.
“We think it’s the right move to keep the business alive, and hopefully you’ll join us as we move on to our next chapter,” they said.
“It’s been one hell of a rollercoaster, but it’s definitely time to get off!” they added.
The last night at CODE will be on Saturday, November 26, with a new era beginning three days later on Tuesday, November 29 when DUO hosts its regular Wonderland night ‘like nothing ever happened’.
Students past and present have been sharing their memories of the club, where many recalled spending some of the best nights of their lives. More than 600 people have commented on CODE’s Facebook page since it made the announcement on Thursday evening. Simon Tomlinson fondly recalled ‘incredible times with incredible people’ at the club, while Jasmin Wakeling wrote wistfully: “Students now aren’t going to ever experience a 90p Tuesday.”
Another clubber wrote ‘gutted to hear this, great club’, one fan said ‘Nooooooo! That’s confirmed end of an era’, while others said they were ‘genuinely devastated’ and told how ‘my sixth form heart just broke a little’. But amid the sadness, there was excitement about the move, with one person writing: “A titanic loss for the city but an exciting new chapter at Duo. Excited and sad for you all in equal measure.”
CODE’s Facebook page describes how it had been named Sheffield’s best club for seven years in a row and is the biggest student venue in the heart of the city. Its popular student nights include the ‘Wonderland’ 90p party every Tuesday, ‘Loose’ every Thursday and ‘Student Saturdays', which it calls the biggest club night in the North. It also hosts Muzik on selected Friday nights, with global artists including Seth Troxler, Patrick Topping and Hot Since 82 among those to have performed there.