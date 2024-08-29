Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As thousands of fans prepare to attend Sheffield’s three-day Rock N Roll Circus music extravaganza, here is everything you need to know about the festival.

The Rock N Roll Circus is set to combine incredible music acts, including Richard Hawley, Gilbert O’Sullivan, The Divine Comedy, Becky Hill and Milburn, with the best of circus entertainment.

Those attending will be able to take part in daily circus workshops, and there is also a food and drinks village and multiple stages.

The festival kicks off today (Thursday, August 29, 2024), and here is everything you need to know.

Where is the Rock N Roll Circus and how do I get there?

Location

The Rock N Roll Circus is held at the Don Valley Bowl, just off Attercliffe Common in the Attercliffe area of Sheffield. Organisers have not yet released more information about the customer entrances, but are expected to imminently.

Travelling by car

From the M1 motorway: Come off at junction 34 (Meadowhall), follows signs for Sheffield A6178, Attercliffe common it’s a straight road in and only one mile from the M1. Sheffield Arena is on your left, take the second left onto Coleridge Road.

Self Esteem performing at the Rock N Roll Circus 2023 | Sarah Marshall/National World

Travelling by public transport

Travelling by Supertram from Sheffield City Centre: Catch the Yellow or Tram Train Route service to Meadowhall or Parkgate and get off at Arena/Olympic Legacy Park. A return ticket is £4.

Travelling by Supertram from Meadowhall: Catch the Yellow Route service to Middlewood and get off at Arena/Olympic Legacy Park. A single is £2 or a short distance return is £3.70.

Travelling by Supertram from Sheffield Station: Catch the Blue or Purple Route service to Fitzalan Square and cross to the opposite platform. Then catch the Yellow Route service to Meadowhall and get off at Arena/Olympic Legacy Park. A return ticket is £4.00.

Travelling by Supertram from Rotherham: Catch the Tram Train service from Parkgate or Rotherham Central station towards Sheffield Cathedral and get off at Arena/Olympic Legacy Park. A single is £2.00 or a short distance return is £3.70.

A number of buses also serve the area, including the 73, 208 and X1.

Is there parking available?

The Utilita Arena is the official car park for the Rock N Roll Circus - the Arena car park can be accessed from the Broughton Lane entrance with tickets priced £14 subject to fees - tickets, if available, can be purchased on the day pay by card only and payable on entry.

Please note that car parking is located in the Utilita Arena and then entrance to the festival is located on Coleridge Road, which is a 0.4mile walk distance. If you have mobility issues please contact the promoter who may be able to offer assistance - please email [email protected]

Who is playing and when?

Thursday

Richard Hawley | Chris Etchells

Richard Hawley

The Divine Comedy

The Coral

Bromheads Jacket

Ed Cosens

City Parking

Big Special

Malah Palinka

Liam Fender

Sonni Mills

Shanghai Treason

Friday

Becky Hill | JPI

Becky Hill

Cian Ducrot

Joel Corry

Talia Mar

ADMT

Rose Gray

Kerr Mercer

Ben Ellis

ILI

April Ess

Rainbow Frog Biscuits

Long Island

Sam Sax

Shayne Given

Saturday

Milburn | Submit

Milburn

Jake Bugg

Peter Doherty

The Selecter

The Rifles

The K’s

Seb Lowe

Gia Ford

Bedroom High Club

The Rosadocs

Cinematics

Harriet Rose

The Macaws

Cruz

Sam Scherdel

Matilda Shakes

Stan Buckroyd

Mat Hook

Girlband!

Luxury Goods

The Nothings

The Heavy Souls

Jejune

What time does the festival start on all three days?

Gates times will vary per day.

Thursday, August 29: Gates open at 4pm

Friday, August 30: Gates open at 3:30pm

Saturday, August 31: Gates open at midday

The box office closes at 9pm each night.

Can I bring my bag?

Bags are permitted, providing they are no bigger than an A4 size sheet of a paper. Bags over that size will not be permitted.

Can I bring my own drinks?

Organisers do not permit any alcohol to be brought on to the site, however there are a number of bats available.

What food is available?

The festival has a food village, with numerous vendors catering to all dietary requirements.