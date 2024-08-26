Rock & Roll Circus: Music festival reveals final plans and site map ahead of 2024 festival in Sheffield

The Rock & Roll Circus have released a new site map and their final plans for its 2024 festival in Sheffield.

Iconic Sheffield musician Richard Hawley will headline the opening day of the festival at the Don Valley Bowl on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

He is followed by headliner Becky Hill on Friday and local legends Milburn on Saturday. All will be joined across the weekend by acts including Jake Bugg, DJ Joel Corry, singer and internet-personality Talia Mar, and many more.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Circus is said to be “bigger and better” than the last with three stages to choose from and a huge variety of music and food and drink - including a Greggs Festival Bus.

A full site map has been released in the week before the festival, showing the three stages of the Big Top Tent main stage, second stage and the BBC Introducing stage.

Gates will open from 4pm on Thursday, 3.30pm on Friday and 12pm on Saturday. Tickets are still available per day or for the whole weekend.

