“It’s great to be performing in a city with such a rich musical heritage”

For the second year running, Rock N Roll Circus will be hosting one of the biggest events of the summer in Sheffield.

The three-day event will return to Don Valley Bowl from Thursday, August 29, bringing a host of incredible talent to kick off the celebrations.

Speaking ahead of the event, The Divine Comedy frontman, Neil Hannon, has shared his love for Sheffield as the band gears up for what promises to be a day of memorable performances.

The Rock N Roll Circus attracted crowds in their thousands in Sheffield last year. Photo: Errol Edwards

Formed in Northern Ireland in 1989, the group have carved out a unique place in the music industry with their sophisticated songwriting, orchestral arrangements and witty lyrics. With a career spanning over three decades, the band have become a staple in the alternative music scene, captivating audiences with their eclectic sound and theatrical performances.

“I’ve fond memories of playing in South Yorkshire and its crowd has always been very supportive of me and my work,” Neil said.

“Jarvis Cocker is of course a god in these parts, and he was someone I looked up to in the 1990s. I also have family from the area, one of which used to be a head librarian in the city. We’re a well read bunch.

“I’ve always had a complete downer on things that are completely serious from start to finish. I don’t think life is like that - even in the pits of despair there’s always something fun and hilarious you can find which is why Rock N Roll Circus particularly appeals to me.”

The organisers of Rock N Roll Roll Circus promise a mix of genres and no shortage of thrills with aerial acrobatics and jaw-dropping stunts to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The Thursday will see The Divine Comedy join other artists including headliner Sheffield-born Richard Hawley, Liverpool's The Coral, the legendary Gilbert O'Sullivan, and South Yorkshire’s own Bromheads Jacket among others.

Neil said: “It’s always special to play an event that’s a little bit different to the norm, and of course it’s great to be performing in a city with such a rich musical heritage. I’m a huge fan of Richard Hawley and it’s an honour to be sharing a stage with him.

“The stage is my playground, my sanctuary, and my battleground. It's where I come alive, where I shed all pretence and become completely myself. Performing live is this exhilarating dance between vulnerability and empowerment.”

Local songsmith Richard Hawley will be headlining proceedings on the opening night, while Sheffield’s very own Milburn will be closing the festival in style on Saturday, August 31.

But it's not all about the big names and flashy performances. Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield will also showcase 15 homegrown bands alongside their internationally-renowned counterparts.