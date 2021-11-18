But as we approach Week 9 of the popular dancing show, the pair appear to be struggling for new places to go to celebrate their success.

Dan has put a call-out on Twitter to ask for recommendations for places to visit next week – if he and Nadiya make it through another week of the show.

He wrote: “The good people of Sheffield have been so supportive of me & @NadiyaBychkova.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It has been a pleasure to give a little bit of that love back. We need somewhere to go next week if we are still dancing about.”

The duo have enjoyed visiting a number of restaurants in the city already, joined by Dan’s wife Sarah and their children.

So far they have visited some of Dan’s favourite places, like Prithiraj and Uncle Sam’s on Ecclesall Road, as well as Proove pizza in Broomhill.

Dan Walker and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova are looking for another Sheffield restaurant to visit next week.

One resident replied to the tweet, recommending a visit to Domo – an Italian restaurant in Kelham Island.

They are currently training for Strictly’s Musicals Week, where they will be performing a Charleston.

Dan shared an insight into his training session at Hillsborough’s City Limits with Nadiya yesterday, where they enjoyed a chocolate digestive biscuit to celebrate.

Nadiya said she was ‘really happy’ and ‘very proud’ of Dan for how rehearsals were going this week.

Dan added: “It’s good fun, and I can swivel! That’s the high point of the week. The low point is – can you see this little bruise here – where I got kneed in the face by the Ukranian queen here. There was blood coming out of my mouth!”

They went on to thank people for their continued support throughout their Strictly journey.

He shared another update this morning of Nadiya on the ‘Singing in the Rain’ sofa, as the pair are working on their ‘big lift’ to finish off their Charleston.

Dan said: “It’s a whopper! I just can’t wait for Saturday!”