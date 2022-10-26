Bonfire Night is just around the corner - so you know what that means. Fireworks and bonfires will be lighting up the skies of Sheffield and the rest of the UK remembering the ill-fated Guy Fawkes.

In 2022, November 5 will fall on a Saturday - so tickets for fireworks shows and Bonfire Night events are likely to sell out fast. If you’d like to attend a Bonfire Night event in Sheffield, we’ve listed each individual event including how to book tickets.

We’ve found three different events, from traditional fireworks displays to more laid back celebrations. This gives you the opportunity to choose one that’s exactly right for you.

Whether you’re looking for a spectacular, vibrant fireworks display or soething a little different, we’ve got you covered. Without any further ado, let’s get into it!

List of Bonfire Night events in Sheffield

Bonfire Night Firework Display

Where: Rose & Crown, 15 Bankfield Lane, Stannington, Sheffield, S6 6BR.

When: November 5 at 6pm

How to book: Free via allevents.in website

The Rose and Crown in Stannington will be hosting their annual Bonfire Night party once again in 2022. Alongside the fireworks, there will be plenty of traditional Bonfire Night food on offer, such as pulled pork sandwiches and hot dogs.

Autumn Lights - Sheffield 2022

Where: Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield, S9 2DF.

When: November 5 from 4pm to 9pm

How to book: Book tickets on Fatsoma

A huge Bonfire Night party will be held at Don Valley Bowl on November 5. Featuring a fire show, family funfair and a set from DJ Ryan Swaine (who will also serve as the compere for the event).

Plenty of street food will be on offer, as well as a “drinks village”. In addition to this, a smaller, musical fireworks show will be put on for children.

Shovel Dance Collective / Bonfire Night Celebration

Where: Abbeydale Picture House, 387 Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, S7 1FS.

When: November 5 from 6pm to 11pm

How to book: Book tickets on Skiddle

