Bonfire Night fireworks Sheffield 2022: List of events, firework displays and how to book
If you’d like to start next month with a bang - take a look at Sheffield’s spectacular fireworks displays on November 5.
Bonfire Night is just around the corner - so you know what that means. Fireworks and bonfires will be lighting up the skies of Sheffield and the rest of the UK remembering the ill-fated Guy Fawkes.
In 2022, November 5 will fall on a Saturday - so tickets for fireworks shows and Bonfire Night events are likely to sell out fast. If you’d like to attend a Bonfire Night event in Sheffield, we’ve listed each individual event including how to book tickets.
We’ve found three different events, from traditional fireworks displays to more laid back celebrations. This gives you the opportunity to choose one that’s exactly right for you.
Whether you’re looking for a spectacular, vibrant fireworks display or soething a little different, we’ve got you covered. Without any further ado, let’s get into it!
List of Bonfire Night events in Sheffield
Bonfire Night Firework Display
Where: Rose & Crown, 15 Bankfield Lane, Stannington, Sheffield, S6 6BR.
When: November 5 at 6pm
How to book: Free via allevents.in website
The Rose and Crown in Stannington will be hosting their annual Bonfire Night party once again in 2022. Alongside the fireworks, there will be plenty of traditional Bonfire Night food on offer, such as pulled pork sandwiches and hot dogs.
Autumn Lights - Sheffield 2022
Where: Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield, S9 2DF.
When: November 5 from 4pm to 9pm
How to book: Book tickets on Fatsoma
A huge Bonfire Night party will be held at Don Valley Bowl on November 5. Featuring a fire show, family funfair and a set from DJ Ryan Swaine (who will also serve as the compere for the event).
Plenty of street food will be on offer, as well as a “drinks village”. In addition to this, a smaller, musical fireworks show will be put on for children.
Shovel Dance Collective / Bonfire Night Celebration
Where: Abbeydale Picture House, 387 Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, S7 1FS.
When: November 5 from 6pm to 11pm
How to book: Book tickets on Skiddle
Shovel Dance Collective are a folk band whose focus is to educate the public on the LGBTQIA+ community and feminism. From their website, Shovel Dance Collective “are simultaneously traditional and experimental, seeing folk music as a living communal activity.” They will perform traditional Bonfire Night songs to mark the occasion but there will be no fireworks display at this event.