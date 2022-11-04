Organisers of the event in Chelsea Park, between Brincliffe Edge and Nether Edge, said it was with ‘great disappointment' that they had to make the decision.

They said it was taken on safety grounds, with the poor weather forecast for Bonfire Night one of the factors taken into consideration.

They said: “It is with great disappointment and sadness that the bonfire on Saturday 5th November is cancelled. This has been a fabulous event funded and organised by 72nd St Andrew's Scout Group for the benefit of the communities of Nether Edge and Brincliffe Edge for over 30 years.

The popular Chelsea Park bonfire in Sheffield has been cancelled this year (Photo: Simon Hulme)

“The reason for cancellation is the increased level of risk to public safety caused by factors beyond our control and the recent, current and forecast weather. Thank you all for your support and sorry for any disappointment. We hope to be back next year.

“Please do not bring any wood to the park on Saturday, you will be turned away.”

The event is offered free of charge but any donations given on the night go towards St Andrew’s Scout Group to help keep it running.

The Autumn Lights bonfire and fireworks display at Don Valley Bowl is still going ahead. There will be a children's musical firework display, a family funfair and an entertainment stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad