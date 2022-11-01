News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Carol and Christopher Barlow at Hillsborough Park Bonfire, November 1984
Carol and Christopher Barlow at Hillsborough Park Bonfire, November 1984

Sheffield retro: 15 photos showing Bonfire Night celebrations and fireworks displays over the years

A search of our archives brings you these 15 pictures of Bonfire Night celebrations in Sheffield over the years

By Jane Salt
38 minutes ago

Can you see yourself or anyone you know in the pictures?

1. Giant Guy

Children of the Fairthorn Convalescent Home, Dore, look up in amazement at the giant Guy Fawkes which has been made for the bonfire and firework display organised by the Riverdale Round Table, Limb Lane, November 2, 1968

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

2. Sparkler fun

Enjoying a firework display in 1984

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

3. Endcliffe Park

Men from the Sheffield Recreation Department build up a giant bonfire in preparation for Guy Fawkes night celebrations in Endcliffe Park - November 2, 1981

Photo: Sheffield newspapers

Photo Sales

4. Choosing the fireworks

Hoping for a good choice of fireworks are Tracy Bowling, Kevin Ward, Jonathon Lee, Sally Whitworth, Peter Westwood and Julie Westwood. October 25, 1972

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 4