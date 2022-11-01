Can you see yourself or anyone you know in the pictures?
1. Giant Guy
Children of the Fairthorn Convalescent Home, Dore, look up in amazement at the giant Guy Fawkes which has been made for the bonfire and firework display organised by the Riverdale Round Table, Limb Lane, November 2, 1968
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Sparkler fun
Enjoying a firework display in 1984
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Endcliffe Park
Men from the Sheffield Recreation Department build up a giant bonfire in preparation for Guy Fawkes night celebrations in Endcliffe Park - November 2, 1981
Photo: Sheffield newspapers
4. Choosing the fireworks
Hoping for a good choice of fireworks are Tracy Bowling, Kevin Ward, Jonathon Lee, Sally Whitworth, Peter Westwood and Julie Westwood. October 25, 1972
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers