Early weather reports ahead of Bonfire Night this weekend (November 5) suggest South Yorkshire is in for a washout, with heavy rain arriving from 3pm and lasting into the early evening.

The Met Office and BBC Weather both predict heavy rain up until 5pm, with a chance it will clear up in time for firework displays after 6pm.

This weekend, the Botanical Gardens off Ecclesall Road is holding three displays across Friday, Saturday and Sunday for families to enjoy.

File photo. Weather forecasters are predicting heavy rain for Sheffield this Bonfire Night (November 5). Image by Jane Coltman.

There is also the Autumn Lights at Don Valley Bowl on November 5 featuring a family funfair.

Other events include displays at The Rose and Crown pub in Stannington, Worrall Memorial Hall, Bole Hill and Dam House.