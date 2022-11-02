News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather Bonfire Night: Forecasters predict washout in city

Forecasters say Sheffield families hoping for a fun-filled display on fireworks night this Saturday might be in for a let down.

By Alastair Ulke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 9:15am

Early weather reports ahead of Bonfire Night this weekend (November 5) suggest South Yorkshire is in for a washout, with heavy rain arriving from 3pm and lasting into the early evening.

The Met Office and BBC Weather both predict heavy rain up until 5pm, with a chance it will clear up in time for firework displays after 6pm.

This weekend, the Botanical Gardens off Ecclesall Road is holding three displays across Friday, Saturday and Sunday for families to enjoy.

File photo. Weather forecasters are predicting heavy rain for Sheffield this Bonfire Night (November 5). Image by Jane Coltman.

There is also the Autumn Lights at Don Valley Bowl on November 5 featuring a family funfair.

Other events include displays at The Rose and Crown pub in Stannington, Worrall Memorial Hall, Bole Hill and Dam House.

For more information on Sheffield’s firework displays this weekend, read this guide by The Star here.

