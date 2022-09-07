Known as Autumn Lights, the event is to be held at Don Valley Bowl on Saturday, November 5.

Organisers say it will include Sheffield’s biggest ever firework display, a musical firework display especially for children and ‘glowing’ entertainers roaming around the venue.

Autumn Lights will be held at Don Valley Bowl on November 5, 2022

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a funfair and a large street food and drink village.

A stage will feature entertainment, there will be a ‘party band’, a theatrical glow drummer show and a fire show.

There will be entertainment including a fire show and a firework display set to music at the Autumn Lights event in Sheffield

Organisers say: “It’s set to be a visual delight, an autumn night like you’ve never seen before!”

Oliver Webb, of Collective Events, added: “We’re really looking forward to bringing this unique and exciting event to Sheffield.

“Autumn Lights was one of the biggest firework events to take place in 2020 and 2021 and we can’t wait to bring our incredible show to Sheffield for the first time on Saturday, November 5.”

The event is to be held at Don Valley Bowl on November 5 from 4pm – 9pm.

Tickets are now on sale for the Autumn Lights event to be held at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield