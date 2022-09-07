Autumn Lights: Bonfire Night spectacular to be held at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield
A spectacular Bonfire Night event is to be held in Sheffield this year.
Known as Autumn Lights, the event is to be held at Don Valley Bowl on Saturday, November 5.
Read More
Organisers say it will include Sheffield’s biggest ever firework display, a musical firework display especially for children and ‘glowing’ entertainers roaming around the venue.
Most Popular
-
1
Autumn Lights: Bonfire Night spectacular to be held at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield
-
2
Study claims Sheffield is 'one of the ugliest cities' in the UK - The Star disagrees
-
3
Ashley Mark Thorley: Family of man killed in Sheffield crash 'overwhelmed' at flowers, messages and kind words
-
4
Justin Bieber cancels gig in Sheffield this February due to health issues on world tour
-
5
Sheffield "predator" jailed after he is snared by paedophile hunter group
There will be a funfair and a large street food and drink village.
A stage will feature entertainment, there will be a ‘party band’, a theatrical glow drummer show and a fire show.
Organisers say: “It’s set to be a visual delight, an autumn night like you’ve never seen before!”
Oliver Webb, of Collective Events, added: “We’re really looking forward to bringing this unique and exciting event to Sheffield.
“Autumn Lights was one of the biggest firework events to take place in 2020 and 2021 and we can’t wait to bring our incredible show to Sheffield for the first time on Saturday, November 5.”
The event is to be held at Don Valley Bowl on November 5 from 4pm – 9pm.