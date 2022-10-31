Here are some events you can visit this weekend:

Illuminate The Gardens

The very popular annual is held in the Botanical Gardens, with displays on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Described as “a magical night out for the whole family”, Illuminate The Gardens has more than just fireworks – there will be vintage fairground rides, fire performances and street food can be bought as well.

Young children who don’t like the loud cracks and booms of fireworks can enjoy the ‘low bangs’ display which starts earlier in the evening. Tickets can be purchased here.

Autumn Lights

Regarded as Sheffield’s biggest ever firework display, Autumn Lights atg Don Valley Bowl is a bonfire night event not to be missed. Taking place on November 5, there will be a children's musical firework display, a family funfair, and an entertainment stage hosting acts from DJ’s to fire shows. Tickets are available here.

Rose and Crown - Minnie’s

The Rose and Crown, also known as Minnie’s, will be hosting their annual firework event from 6pm on November 5 and it is free to go and watch. Pulled pork sandwiches and hot dogs will be on offer to watch the display with.

The pub on Bankfield Lane, Stannington, looks out over to the Peak District with great outdoor spaces and a children’s play area.

Worrall Bonfire and Fireworksk

Hosted at Worrall Memorial Hall, on November 5, is a bonfire night and firework display perfect for the family. Entry is free but donations are welcome.

A restaurant teaming up with the event is The Shoulder of Mutton. They will be offering a special bonfire menu which includes a beef chilli, vegan curry, chips and toffee apples.

Bole Hill

Not a listed event where tickets need to be purchased or times are arranged, but Bole Hill, Crookes, is one of the best spots in Sheffield to watch fireworks light up the city. With a brilliant vantage point looking out onto Sheffield, Bole Hill is a great place to bring a hot drink or a cold beer and spend Guy Fawkes night with friends and family.

Dam House

