The new movies and TV shows filmed in Sheffield, including BBC thriller Reunion, and how to watch them
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The upcoming releases follow a year in which another TV series filmed in the city starring Kate Winslet was released, while a crime thriller shot in South Yorkshire became one of Netflix’s biggest hits.
Reunion
Filming took place at sites across Sheffield during summer 2024 for Reunion, a four-part BBC drama featuring a star-studded cast including Anne-Marie Duff, Eddie Marsan and Rose Ayling-Ellis.
Filming locations included the steps of Sheffield City Hall; Endcliffe Park; Lodge Moor; Crosspool; Norfolk Road, near the Park Hill flats; and a cafe on East Bank Road, just outside the city centre.
The show, filmed by Sheffield-based Warp Films, tells the fictional story of Daniel Brennan, a deaf man released from prison, ostracised from friends and family, who try to unravel the events which led to his imprisonment.
Reunion is set to hit TV screens in 2025 but the BBC told The Star that a broadcast date has yet to be confirmed.
Bullet
The Star reported earlier this year how an action film called Bullet, starring 90s pop heartthrob Peter Andre, was also being shot in Sheffield.
The Sheffield-based writer Shaba Karim is a former pupil at Park House comprehensive school in Tinsley and plays one of the characters in the movie, produced by Darksky Entertainment.
Filming has taken place at locations including Darnall, Castlegate, Norton and Gleadless Townend, at the Allied Snooker Club.
A release date for the film has yet to be announced.
Forearm Smash
Another project reportedly in the works is Forearm Smash, a new film following a northern-based working class wrestling group aiming for greatness.
According to the IMDB website, it is being made in Sheffield and the cast includes the darts legends Raymond Van Barneveld, as himself, and Dennis Priestley, as ‘Dodgy Dennis’.
The film, written and directed by Lee Cambell, has been compared to The Full Monty due to its focus on a group of plucky underdogs and its feel-good ending.
No details about the release date have been published.
Beaumont
TV crews were spotted filming at Sheffield’s Park Hill flats in May 2023, with characters dressed in military uniforms, and fake rubber weapons being used.
They were shooting a new 10-part drama called Beaumont, which follows the lives of people growing up in Belfast during the 1970s, 80s and 90s.
Filming for the show, produced by Minim UK Ltd for FX Productions, also took place in London and Liverpool.
It was announced that the show was due to be streamed on Disney+ at some point in 2024 but no release date has yet been announced.
The Star has contacted Disney+ for an update on the show.
The Regime
This lavish HBO TV drama starring Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant was filmed at sites around Sheffield and Rotherham, including Sheffield Botanical Gardens; an empty building site in Shalesmoor, Sheffield; and Wentworth Woodhouse, a vast stately home in Rotherham.
The six-part dystopian series about a crumbling authoritarian regime was released in the UK in April 2024, on Sky Atlantic and Now.
It received mixed reviews though Kate Winslet was widely praised for her ‘commanding’ performance.
The show is understood to be a one-off, with no plans for a second series.
Bodies
Bodies, starring Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix, was filmed at sites in Sheffield including Park Hill; at Rotherham’s Wentworth Woodhouse stately home; and at locations in Bradford, Hull and Leeds.
It began streaming towards the end of 2023 and figures released earlier this year showed it had become one of Netflix’s biggest success stories, racking up an impressive 199.4 million viewing hours in less than three months.
The show is a time-twisting crime thriller based on the graphic novel of the same name by Sheffield’s Si Spencer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.