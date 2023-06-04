A TV crew was recently spotted at the Park Hill flats complex, where residents were warned to expect ‘loud noises’ and advised not to be alarmed if they saw characters dressed in military uniforms and fake rubber weapons being used. At the time, all that was known about the programme – which was largely being shot in the boarded-up section of the estates, where the run-down flats are yet to be restored – was that it was called Beaumont.
Now it can be revealed that the series, being produced by Minim UK Ltd for FX Productions, ‘follows the lives of a number of characters growing up in Belfast in the 1970’s, 80’s and 90’s during the troubled times’. Scenes for the drama are also being filmed in London and Liverpool for most of 2023, and Liverpool Film Office said it was due to be streamed on Disney+ at some point in 2024.
It is not known at this stage if further filming for Beaumont is planned at Park Hill or elsewhere in Sheffield. Nor have any details about the cast of the show been revealed. The Star has contacted FX Productions, which has yet to respond.
There has been a boom in filming in and around Sheffield in recent times. The Full Monty TV reboot, catching up with the characters 26 years after the hit film, was shot around Sheffield and in Manchester last year and will be available to stream on Disney+ from June 14, with the stars due to take to the red carpet for a premiere in Sheffield on Monday, June 5.
Filming for The Regime, an HBO drama starring Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant, recently took place at locations around Sheffield, including Sheffield Botanical Gardens, which was closed to the public for two days. The big-screen adaptation of the best-selling novel The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, which was released in April, included scenes filmed in Sheffield, and Wentworth Woodhouse, in neighbouring Rotherham, has been used as a location for Netflix drama The Crown.