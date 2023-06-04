Now it can be revealed that the series, being produced by Minim UK Ltd for FX Productions, ‘follows the lives of a number of characters growing up in Belfast in the 1970’s, 80’s and 90’s during the troubled times’. Scenes for the drama are also being filmed in London and Liverpool for most of 2023, and Liverpool Film Office said it was due to be streamed on Disney+ at some point in 2024.

It is not known at this stage if further filming for Beaumont is planned at Park Hill or elsewhere in Sheffield. Nor have any details about the cast of the show been revealed. The Star has contacted FX Productions, which has yet to respond.

Beaumont, which is being filmed in Sheffield, Liverpool and London, is a 10-part Disney+ drama set in Belfast during the Troubles. It is due to be released in 2024. This photo shows a TV crew at Park Hill during filming there.