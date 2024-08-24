The city has been a hive of activity as the cast and crew of a forthcoming major TV drama, have been shooting the show at locations across the city.

But now, bosses behind the production, which is to be called Reunion and is due to be broadcast next year, say filming has finally come to an end.

The film’s publicists told The Star this week: “I’m pleased to say that filming on Reunion has now wrapped.”

Over the summer, the film crews have been a widespread sight across areas all across the city, as the cast, including big names Anne-Marie Duff, Eddie Marsan and Rose Ayling-Ellis have got on with the jobs of filming.

The four part series was filmed by Sheffield based Warp Films.

The fictional plot revolves around the character Daniel Brennan, a deaf man released from prison, ostracised from friends and family, who tried to discover and unravel the events that led to his imprisonment We have put together a gallery showing 11 of the locations in Sheffield where filming has taken place.

Take a look and see how many you know.

1 . Filming 'Reunion' Our gallery shows 12 places in Sheffield you can expect to see in the BBC drama Reunion, when it hits the screens next year, used as locations by film crews | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield City Hall Eddie Marsan and Anne-Marie Duff engaged in a seemingly tense conversation for a scene in 'Reunion', outside Sheffield City Hall | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Redmires Road Film crews at a house on Redmires Road, near Lodge Moor, working on the BBC thriller Reunion, which is being filmed in Sheffield | Submitted Photo: Submitted Photo Sales