The Regime: Where new HBO TV series was filmed in Sheffield, and will there be a second season?
Kate Winslet has been praised for her performance in an HBO TV series filmed at sites around Sheffield and Rotherham.
Scenes for The Regime were shot last spring at Sheffield Botanical Gardens, at an empty building site in Shalesmoor, Sheffield, and at Wentworth Woodhouse, a vast stately home in Rotherham.
The six-part dystopian drama about a crumbling authoritarian regime stars Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant and the Oscar-nominated Andrea Riseborough, among others.
It debuted in the US on March 3 this year and has a 59 per cent average critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 57 per cent audience rating.
Where in Sheffield was TV show filmed?
Despite the mixed reviews, there has been much praise for Winslet's 'commanding' performance. In the UK, The Regime will be available to watch on Sky Atlantic and Now from Monday, April 8.
Sheffield Botanical Gardens was closed to the public for two days while filming for The Regime took place there last year.
Filming was also seen taking place on Hoyle Street, in Shalesmoor, and nearby on Ellis Street, Meadow Street, Doncaster Street and Shepherd Street, with armoured vehicles spotted in the area.
Will there be another series?
At Sheffield Botanical Gardens, statues, a floral canopy, a golden lectern and a wooden cart were among the items seen being removed after filming finished.
HBO has said The Regime is based on the story of Romania's former dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and modern day Russia and its imprisoned opposition politicians.
The show was created by Will Tracy and directed by Stephen Frears.
There is not expected to be a second series as it was reportedly only ever intended as a limited series.