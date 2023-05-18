News you can trust since 1887
Park Hill Sheffield: Military uniforms and weapons seen in flats complex as new Disney+ TV series is filmed

A TV crew has taken over part of the Park Hill flats complex in Sheffield this week to film a new Disney+ series.

Claire Lewis
Published 18th May 2023, 09:43 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 09:43 BST

Residents all received a letter from the production company behind the new series to give advance warning of the filming, which started on Tuesday and finishes today.

Scenes are primarily being shot in the boarded-up section of the complex, yet to be redeveloped as part of the multi-million pound housing scheme which has seen once run-down flats turned into modern homes.

There will be one scene shot in a stairwell close to the Rhodes Street car park today.

A production company is filming scenes for a new Disney+ TV series at the Park Hill flats complex in Sheffield this weekA production company is filming scenes for a new Disney+ TV series at the Park Hill flats complex in Sheffield this week
Ahead of filming, residents were warned to expect “heavier foot traffic than normal” around Norwich Row as well as a drone flying over the undeveloped area of the complex, known as ‘Phase 5’.

The new TV series is called ‘Beaumont’ but no other details have yet been released.

Hannah Sapira, assistant location manager for Minim UK Productions Ltd, said in a letter to residents: “I am the assistant location manager on a new TV series for streaming service Disney+. We will be filming in Phase 5 from Tuesday 16 – Thursday 18 May from 5pm until 3am. The location of this section means we would hope for minimum disturbance to residents.

“The scenes we are filming will involve loud noises from time to time, characters dressed in military uniforms and the use of fake rubber weapons, so please do not be concerned.

“We also have 24-hour on-site security and all relevant parties including Sheffield City Council and South Yorkshire Police.”

“We will do our best to keep the noise and any disruption to a strict minimum,” she added.

