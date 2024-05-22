Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

90s pop star takes big role in action film which is now the latest to be shot in Sheffield

Sheffield is back on the movie map again - with an action film starring Peter Andre now filming in the city.

The Australian 90s pop heartthrob is starring in a film, which will be called Bullet, and cameras have already been seen in the city with some filming having taken place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest film is in addition to a thriller which has been seen on location in the city for the BBC, called Reunion.

Bullet is written by the Sheffield writer Shaba Karim, a former pupil at Park House comprehensive in Tinsley, who still lives in the city. He also plays one of the characters in the film, produced by Darksky Entertainment.

Peter Andre in a publicity still from Bullet. Photo: Darksky Entertainment

Cameras have so far filmed scenes at the Muscle Madness gym on Effingham Road, as well as Irwin Street Motors, in Darnall, Upwell Street Motors on Page Hall, and at the Q Park car park at Castlegate. They also filmed at Allied Snooker Club in Gleadless Townend and locations around Norton.

Mr Karim, who won an award for a previous film called Confession, is delighted to see the film crews filming the movie in his home city. They held auditions in the city too, with thousands turning up for them at Mosborough Hall Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I want to put Sheffield on the map, and there is a lot of stuff happening here.

Writer Shaba Karim, from Sheffield

“One of the characters in the film, a character called Flux, is going to be played by Peter Andre. As soon as I put pen to paper, Peter came into my head for his character. He’s so versatile, and it’s Peter like you’ve never seen him before.

“Peter’s character in the film is a dark character, but a character with a twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have filmed in some locations, and will be back to film in more, but we can’t say where those will be yet.”

Actress Shafina Shah as Aella in Bullet, in a photo taken at Muscle Madness gym in Sheffield. Photo: Darksky Entertainment

Peter plays a retired soldier who is forced to come out of retirement, to become a mercenary for one last mission. A clip of him has been released, but that section was filmed in Birmingham.

Peter, aged 51, has shared some details of the film on his Instagram page, where he can be seen squaring up against someone in a gym as he says: "Why don't you just turn around, pretend this hasn't happened?"

He goes on to hit the other man in the stomach, before someone fires a gun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Aussie star said: "When this is done it’s going to be epic. I’ll post more of the clip soon.”

Director Jeevan Singh said: "I am very excited to share this short snippet that was shot earlier this year from Bullet, featuring Peter Andre. As the development of our project progresses and grows this is just a glimpse of the hard work from everyone involved that highlights what we are trying to achieve.”

The film is expected to be released next summer.