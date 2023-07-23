Partygoers online say they have “never seen so much rain and mud at a festival”

Hillsborough Park has been churned into a “mud bath” by two days of constant rain and tens of thousands of partygoers at Tramlines Festival.

Despite efforts by organizers to delay opening on both on both Saturday and Sunday to lay down hay and sheeting to make conditions more traversable, countless photos and videos shared online show the park is now more brown than green.

Videos shared online show revelers sliding through mud on their knees as headliners play, as commiserations are being passed around to anyone who thought to wear trainers instead of something more durable.

The effects on Hillsborough Park remain to be seen when the clean up crew begins to dismantle the event tonight (July 23). Tramlines organizers have been contacted for a comment about if any extra measures will be taken over the conditions in the park during clean up and afterwards.

Photographer Dean Atkins was on site to capture how some partygoers, in true festival fashion, didn't seem to care a bit and even embraced the trench-like conditions.

Here are just a selection showing the scenes in Hillsborough Park tonight as the festival draws to a close.

1 . Partygoers dance in mud baths at Hillsborough Park Two days of near-constant rain and tens of thousands of revelers have churned Hillsborough Park up into a mud bath - not that partygoers seem to mind. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

