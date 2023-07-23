News you can trust since 1887
Slimane, Larouci make United debuts as Estoril team news confirmed

Sheffield Tramlines: Here are the best of your photos from the party on Hillsborough Park - mud, rain and all

It’s been a mucky, rainy, and thoroughly fun weekend - as your photos show.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 17:28 BST

What has proven to be one of the wettest, muddiest and busiest Tramlines Festivals in Sheffield’s history has not stopped partygoers having fun.

Hundreds of The Star’s readers have shared their photos of them braving the elements and making the most of their weekend.

The at-times-biblical rain on Saturday and Sunday did not put Sheffield’s festivalgoers from sticking through it for headliners like The Sugababes, The Courteeners, Kate Nash and The Everley Pregnant Brothers.

Here are just some of the photos you shared with us from this wet and muddy weekend.

Here are the best of your photos from the party on Hillsborough Park at Tramlines 2023

1. Rachel Gillatt shared this photo of a meeting with ‘Man with the Pram’ John Burkhill

2. Chloe Danks

3. Rachael Beer

4. Vicki Louise Hoyland

