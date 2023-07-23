It’s been a mucky, rainy, and thoroughly fun weekend - as your photos show.

What has proven to be one of the wettest, muddiest and busiest Tramlines Festivals in Sheffield’s history has not stopped partygoers having fun.

Hundreds of The Star’s readers have shared their photos of them braving the elements and making the most of their weekend.

The at-times-biblical rain on Saturday and Sunday did not put Sheffield’s festivalgoers from sticking through it for headliners like The Sugababes, The Courteeners, Kate Nash and The Everley Pregnant Brothers.

Here are just some of the photos you shared with us from this wet and muddy weekend.

Rachel Gillatt shared this photo of a meeting with 'Man with the Pram' John Burkhill

Chloe Danks

Rachael Beer

Vicki Louise Hoyland

