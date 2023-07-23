After three days of persistent partying in less-than-cheery conditions, no one could accuse Sheffield of not knowing how to make the most of a rainy weekend.

Gates opened an hour and a half later than planned, as staff did their best to fight Mother Nature by laying down straw, canvas, and cordoning off the worst areas of the mud after two days and nights of rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About twenty minutes after the announcement on the app and Twitter, hundreds of festival-goers packed the trams and braved the conditions, in the name of Reverend and The Makers, and the Sugababes.

A little mud did nothing to dampen the mood at Tramlines in Hillsborough Park on Saturday.

Taking to the main stage at 3pm, the Sugababes brought the energy and nostalgia value. They played the classics, including Round Round, Push the Button, and Too Lost in You, alongside some newer songs and a cover of Flowers. Of course, they finished off their set with About You Now, which got the crowds singing and dancing even right at the back of the park. A bit of crowd work kept people distracted from the rain, and we sang them out at the end of the final song (after happy birthday to Callum, one of their crew members).

By this point, most people had accepted their ponchos and waterproofs to be redundant. As one man put it, shaking his drink can at his family, “I’ve drank this six times. It keeps on refilling.”

Tramlines-goers pile into the tent next to The Open Arms.

Unfortunately, the delay at the start of the day made a total reschedule of the stages impossible, meaning some early acts were cut from the lineup. Philippa Zawe, Kazeem Jamal, Tamer Kattan, Weekend Recovery, Nina Gilligan, Jemma Johnson, Tai Ògún, Wemmy Ogunyankin and Mui Xyu all lost out on performing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of the early evening, the crowds do not seem to be diminishing, but time will tell whether or not the endless supply of blood orange Thatchers is enough to keep Hillsborough Park full until the end of Paul Heaton’s set, which ends at 9:15pm and finishes up the weekend.