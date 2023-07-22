Partygoers for Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival have been told to pack their ponchos today ahead of what looks to be a day of near constant rain - with much worse predicted for Sunday.

Revelers looking forward to seeing headliners such as The Courteeners, Blossoms and Katy B - as well as a mysterious little band only called ‘Scottish Fly’ - will have to brave the elements as Sheffield will be soaked through all of Saturday (July 22) and Sunday.

The Met Office predicts 50 per cent rain coverage for The Steel City throughout Saturday.

There will be a brief respite when the gates open, when a break in the clouds should put a stop to the rain between 12pm and 1.30pm.

Sadly, mizzling showers will return between 2pm and 3pm and stick around the for rest of the day, with much more intense showers between 4pm and 5pm and into the evening.

Anyone hoping to go out for the afterparty tonight will be sad to know today’s rain is just a preview of the absolute deluge predicted to land at 1am - and, sadly, this will not let up for all of Sunday.

Sheffield is facing 80 per cent rain coverage for all of Sunday and threatens to wash fans away - bad news for anyone hoping to see Paul Heaton, Kaiser Chiefs, Reverend & The Makers or the Sugababes.

Accompanying the rain on both Saturday and Sunday will be a stiff 15-20mph southernly wind.