It’s not a proper festival until it gets really, really muddy.

There have been two kinds of festivalgoers at Tramlines this weekend – those who brought wellies, and those who didn’t.

Between the relentless rain on Saturday and the tens of thousand of partygoers living it up at Sheffield’s annual festival, Hillsborough Park has been churned up into a fun, mucky playground.

It has so far led to Tramlines’ organizers delaying opening on both Saturday and Sunday, reportedly so they can heap straw onto the worst affected areas for visitors’ safety, while also strongly advising guests to dress appropriately.

But revelers haven’t been put off. Photographer Dean Atkins has been on scene capturing the classic festivalgoers’ experience of tiptoeing around muddy puddles – or having a laugh while traipsing straight through them.

Here is a gallery from Saturday showing how even the sloppiest of conditions hasn’t stopped Tramlines’ attendees making the most of their weekend.

