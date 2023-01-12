Fast becoming one of the favourite cities in the UK for music scenes, Sheffield is kicking off 2023 with an incredible line-up of musicians from all over the world. With popular music festival Tramlines returning this summer, the Steel City is also set to host a number of popular gigs and concerts throughout the year.
In January, award-winning singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi will make an appearance at Sheffield Utilita Arena to celebrate the release of his latest album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent for one night. In April, Sam Smith, whose latest song ‘Unholy’ is taking charts by storm will also grace the city with their performance.
The second half of the year is also looking exciting for Sheffield, as it is once again hosting the Tramlines at Hillsborough Park in July. Although the line-ups have yet to be announced, the city’s biggest and longest running music festival has previously welcomed artists like Public Enemy, Sam Fender, Kasabian, and The Cribs.
However, nothing compares to seeing Sheffield’s own musicians, like Arctic Monkeys and Def Leppard, perform at sold-out homecoming shows. The most thrilling months for their fans are likely to be May and June, when Arctic Monkeys and Def Leppard will both perform live at Hillsborough Park and Bramall Lane, respectively.
Here we have compiled a list of 11 biggest gigs and concerts throughout 2023 in Sheffield that you can look forward to.
Lewis Capaldi
Date: January 16
Venue: Sheffield Utilita Arena
Reverend and The Makers
Date: February 17, 18
Venue: O2 Academy Sheffield
Yungblud
Date: February 24
Venue: Sheffield Utilita Arena
Sam Smith
Date: April 12
Venue: Sheffield Utilita Arena
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe
Date: May 22
Venue: Bramall Lane
Arctic Monkeys
Date: June 9, 10
Venue: Hillsborough Park
Goo Goo Dolls
Date: June 22
Venue: O2 Academy
Tramlines 2023
Date: July 21 to July 23
Venue: Hillsborough Park
Shawn Mendes
Date: July 29
Venue: Sheffield Utilita Arena
Louis Tomlinson
Date: November 10
Venue: Sheffield Utilita Arena
Leona Lewis
Date: December 6
Venue: Sheffield City Hall