11 biggest gigs & concerts coming to Sheffield in 2023 including Lewis Capaldi and Def Leppard

Some of the biggest stars in the music industry will visit Sheffield this year.

By Rahmah Ghazali
6 hours ago

Fast becoming one of the favourite cities in the UK for music scenes, Sheffield is kicking off 2023 with an incredible line-up of musicians from all over the world. With popular music festival Tramlines returning this summer, the Steel City is also set to host a number of popular gigs and concerts throughout the year.

In January, award-winning singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi will make an appearance at Sheffield Utilita Arena to celebrate the release of his latest album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent for one night. In April, Sam Smith, whose latest song ‘Unholy’ is taking charts by storm will also grace the city with their performance.

The second half of the year is also looking exciting for Sheffield, as it is once again hosting the Tramlines at Hillsborough Park in July. Although the line-ups have yet to be announced, the city’s biggest and longest running music festival has previously welcomed artists like Public Enemy, Sam Fender, Kasabian, and The Cribs.

    However, nothing compares to seeing Sheffield’s own musicians, like Arctic Monkeys and Def Leppard, perform at sold-out homecoming shows. The most thrilling months for their fans are likely to be May and June, when Arctic Monkeys and Def Leppard will both perform live at Hillsborough Park and Bramall Lane, respectively.

    Here we have compiled a list of 11 biggest gigs and concerts throughout 2023 in Sheffield that you can look forward to.

    Lewis Capaldi 

    Date: January 16

    Venue: Sheffield Utilita Arena

    Reverend and The Makers

    Date: February 17, 18

    Venue: O2 Academy Sheffield

    Yungblud

    Date: February 24

    Venue: Sheffield Utilita Arena

    Def Leppard will be playing at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane Stadium on May 22, 2023, along with Mötley Crüe

    Sam Smith

    Date: April 12

    Venue: Sheffield Utilita Arena

    Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe

    Date: May 22

    Venue: Bramall Lane

    Arctic Monkeys 

    Date: June 9, 10

    Venue: Hillsborough Park

    Arctic Monkeys will perform at Hillsborough Park for two days in May

    Goo Goo Dolls

    Date: June 22

    Venue: O2 Academy

    Tramlines 2023

    Date: July 21 to July 23

    Venue: Hillsborough Park

    Shawn Mendes

    Date: July 29

    Venue: Sheffield Utilita Arena

    Louis Tomlinson

    Date: November 10

    Venue: Sheffield Utilita Arena

    Leona Lewis

    Date: December 6

    Venue: Sheffield City Hall

