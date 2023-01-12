Some of the biggest stars in the music industry will visit Sheffield this year.

Fast becoming one of the favourite cities in the UK for music scenes, Sheffield is kicking off 2023 with an incredible line-up of musicians from all over the world. With popular music festival Tramlines returning this summer, the Steel City is also set to host a number of popular gigs and concerts throughout the year.

In January, award-winning singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi will make an appearance at Sheffield Utilita Arena to celebrate the release of his latest album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent for one night. In April, Sam Smith, whose latest song ‘Unholy’ is taking charts by storm will also grace the city with their performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half of the year is also looking exciting for Sheffield, as it is once again hosting the Tramlines at Hillsborough Park in July. Although the line-ups have yet to be announced, the city’s biggest and longest running music festival has previously welcomed artists like Public Enemy, Sam Fender, Kasabian, and The Cribs.

Most Popular

However, nothing compares to seeing Sheffield’s own musicians, like Arctic Monkeys and Def Leppard, perform at sold-out homecoming shows. The most thrilling months for their fans are likely to be May and June, when Arctic Monkeys and Def Leppard will both perform live at Hillsborough Park and Bramall Lane, respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here we have compiled a list of 11 biggest gigs and concerts throughout 2023 in Sheffield that you can look forward to.

Lewis Capaldi

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: January 16

Venue: Sheffield Utilita Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reverend and The Makers

Date: February 17, 18

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venue: O2 Academy Sheffield

Yungblud

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: February 24

Venue: Sheffield Utilita Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Def Leppard will be playing at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane Stadium on May 22, 2023, along with Mötley Crüe

Sam Smith

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: April 12

Venue: Sheffield Utilita Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe

Date: May 22

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venue: Bramall Lane

Arctic Monkeys

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: June 9, 10

Venue: Hillsborough Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arctic Monkeys will perform at Hillsborough Park for two days in May

Goo Goo Dolls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: June 22

Venue: O2 Academy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tramlines 2023

Date: July 21 to July 23

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venue: Hillsborough Park

Shawn Mendes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: July 29

Venue: Sheffield Utilita Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Tomlinson

Date: November 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venue: Sheffield Utilita Arena

Leona Lewis

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: December 6