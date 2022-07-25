Tramlines: Super early bird tickets for 2023 go on sale after sell-out success of Sheffield music festival

​​​​​​​Super early bird Tramlines tickets for 2023 are going on sale today for fans who can't get enough of the sell-out Sheffield music festival.

By David Walsh
Monday, 25th July 2022, 12:07 pm

A spokesman confirmed they will be £79.50 for the three-day event, the same as this year.

Organisers are expecting plenty of interest after a sell-out success in Hillsborough Park this weekend, which attracted 35,000 people a day.

Booking will go live from 6pm today (Monday, July 25).

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Tramlines 2022 draws to a close on Hillsborough Park after three days of sell-out crowds.

Read More

Read More
Alarm at pace of £18m regeneration of Castlegate in Sheffield - amid fears cash ...

This year’s Tramlines starred Sam Fender, Kasabian, Madness and Sheffield’s own Self Esteem as part of a huge line-up of acts.

There was controversy as organisers announced the return of the ‘no re-entry’ policy, where ticketholders were unable to come back in once they leave the grounds.

Rolled out last year as part of Covid-19 safety measures, it was unpopular with some because it meant people could no longer nip home or leave to support local businesses.

Tramlines 2022.

But many were pleased Tramlines added more food trucks and space to accommodate larger crowds.

NEWS: Driver's £100 fine for 12 minutes in car park

NEWS: Landlord condemns new bike path vandalism

NEWS: Sports Direct opens in Sheffield city centre

The Vaccines entertaining the crowd

NEWS: Tycoon ordered to demolish cafe and car park at stately home

NEWS: Bitter memories of Sheffield City Airport

NEWS: Little London Road: Cut bollards and barriers thrown in river

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please

Sheffield Wednesdy fan Self Esteem wore her Owls shirt during her performance at Tramlines 2022. Photo credit: @SheffWedWOTMT
SheffieldOrganisersSelf EsteemSam Fender