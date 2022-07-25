A spokesman confirmed they will be £79.50 for the three-day event, the same as this year.

Booking will go live from 6pm today (Monday, July 25).

Tramlines 2022 draws to a close on Hillsborough Park after three days of sell-out crowds.

This year’s Tramlines starred Sam Fender, Kasabian, Madness and Sheffield’s own Self Esteem as part of a huge line-up of acts.

There was controversy as organisers announced the return of the ‘no re-entry’ policy, where ticketholders were unable to come back in once they leave the grounds.

Rolled out last year as part of Covid-19 safety measures, it was unpopular with some because it meant people could no longer nip home or leave to support local businesses.

But many were pleased Tramlines added more food trucks and space to accommodate larger crowds.

The Vaccines entertaining the crowd

