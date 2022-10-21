Pop sensation Sam Smith has announced their official UK and Europe headline tour. Kicking off at Sheffield Utilita Arena, it celebrates the release of their fourth album dropping on January 27 and will follow sold out headline Royal Albert Hall shows in London this weekend.

The Stay With Me singer will make a stop in the Steel City in April as part of their UK and Ireland leg of the tour, which also includes two homecoming performances at London’s O2 Arena. The tour will then continue around Europe and conclude in May at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Gloria, a 13-track album by Sam, will be their "boldest statement yet" and follows the massive success of the first single, Unholy. Since its debut, the smash single with Kim Petras has topped the Spotify and Apple Music global charts with more than 200 million Spotify streams. Unholy is Sam’s ninth number-one hit and one of just three artists to make their official UK chart debut at the top spot this year.

This Saturday (October 22), starting at 8.30pm, Sam’s second sold-out Royal Albert Hall performance will be streamed live on TikTok through Sam’s account . 2023 is unquestionably going to be the year of Sam Smith with a highly in demand album, a global number-one hit, and an exciting live plot.

Most Popular

How to get tickets to Sam Smith’s Sheffield show

Sam Smith will bring their UK tour to Sheffield Utilita Arena on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The presale tickets will be made available on Ticketmaster from 10am on Tuesday (October 25). Meanwhile, the general sale will be available on Ticketmaster from 10am, Thursday, (October 27).

Sam Smith Gloria UK tour dates

April 12 2023 – Utilita Arena – Sheffield

April 18 2023 – The O2 Arena – London

April 19 2023– The O2 Arena – London

April 22 2023 – Ovo Hydro – Glasgow

April 25 2023 – Resort World Arena - Birmingham

May 24 2023 – AO Arena – Manchester

Advertisement Hide Ad